Delhi 'Misleading' Supreme Court On 'One Nation, One Ration Card': Centre

The Centre has been accusing Delhi's AAP government of links to the "ration mafia".

The Delhi government is "misleading" the Supreme Court on the "one nation, one ration card" (ONORC) scheme, the Centre told the court on Monday amid the row over the doorstep delivery of food rations in the national capital.

The Centre said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has implemented the scheme only in one part of the city and not in all areas.

Last Friday, the Supreme Court had said states and union territories must implement the "one nation, one ration card" scheme as it allows migrant workers to get ration at the place of their work in other states as well where their ration cards are not registered.

Pointing out that the scheme aims to empower all migrants to access their food grains from any ration shop anywhere in the country by using their existing ration card with biometric authentication, government told the court that Assam, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Delhi have not implemented the scheme.

The court had taken up the issue of problems and miseries of migrant labourers and had questioned the Centre for not putting up a national portal for registering workers in the unorganised sector and had reserved its orders.

Earlier this month, the Centre blocked a doorstep food rations delivery scheme that Delhi said would benefit 72 lakh people past the economic hardship - loss of jobs and wages - as a result of the lockdown. After hitting out at the Centre, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek his help in overturning the centre's decision.

On Sunday, the Delhi government said it has provided food grains to over 4.5 lakh people who did not have ration card under a new scheme in the capital. Starting from June 5, the scheme allows those who don't have a ration card to avail five kilogram of food grains by showing their Aadhaar card.