Free Treatment For Senior Citizens At All Delhi Hospitals: Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of Delhi elections in February next year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today announced free treatment for senior citizens at all government and private hospitals. Party chief Arvind Kejriwal said people above the age of 60 will be treated for free as part of the 'Sanjeevani Yojana' once his party retains power in the national capital.

"It is now our duty to take care of you. You people have worked hard to take the country forward," the former Delhi chief minister said.

The AAP has released the names of its candidates for all 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly. Mr Kejriwal has confirmed that he will contest from his New Delhi seat in the upcoming polls while Chief Minister Atishi will fight from her Kalkaji constituency.

"There will be no upper limit on the cost of treatment. Registration for this will start in a day or two. AAP workers will come to your home for registration. They will give you a card, keep it safe. Once we come into power after the elections, this policy will be implemented," Mr Kejriwal said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has called for a preparatory meeting this week over next year's Delhi elections. The dates for the much-anticipated polls will be announced shortly after this meeting, sources said.

