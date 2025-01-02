"Fake Voters": BJP vs AAP Poster War Weeks Ahead Of Delhi Elections

The BJP and AAP have launched aggressive poster campaigns against each other to sway public sentiment ahead of the Delhi assembly elections. The BJP alleged that AAP is resorting to voter fraud in a bid to retain power.

The party shared a poster of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that multiple fraudulent voter entries, ranging from ages 40 to 80, were registered at a single address without the homeowner's knowledge. BJP described this as "a new game by Kejriwal to rig votes."

दिल्ली में केजरीवाल का नया खेल! वोटों का फर्जीवाड़ा करके सत्ता बचाने की कोशिश।



मकान मालिक को नहीं पता और उसके घर के पते पर सैंकड़ों वोट बना दिया था इस ठग ने वो भी एक विशेष समुदाय का (और नये वोटर की उम्र - 40 साल से लेकर 80 साल तक)#AAP_के_फर्जी_वोटर pic.twitter.com/xt11LKFFPH — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) January 2, 2025

AAP countered with a video poster of Mr Kejriwal labelled "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time).

Mr Kejriwal yesterday accused the BJP of hypocrisy, claiming that while the party opposes honorariums for religious leaders, it simultaneously pushes for temple demolitions.

"People are angry," Mr Kejriwal said in a post on X. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi expanded on these claims, stating that the BJP-led central government had empowered the Lieutenant Governor (LG) to order temple demolitions without consulting the elected Delhi government.

Atishi alleged that on November 22, the Religious Committee, which now reports directly to the Lt Governor, approved the demolition of temples in areas such as West Patel Nagar, Dilshad Garden, and Sultanpuri, along with a Buddhist temple in Sundar Nagari.

"The BJP's dual face is clear. They claim to protect Hinduism but work to destroy temples," Atishi said during a press conference.

The BJP responded with a list of unmet promises by the AAP government. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Mr Kejriwal of failing to address critical issues like clean water, women's safety, slum rehabilitation, pollution, and the cleaning of the Yamuna River.

"Instead of solving these problems, Kejriwal's government has done nothing," Mr Trivedi said. He claimed that while the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has brought credibility to politics, AAP has done the opposite.

Another BJP leader, MP Praveen Khandelwal, dismissed AAP's recent announcements, including honorariums for priests and granthis, as political gimmicks. "The Delhi treasury is empty. Kejriwal only makes announcements to gain electoral benefits," Mr Khandelwal remarked.

