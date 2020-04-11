14-1 In 2020, 4-11 In 2025: AAP's Big South Delhi Debacle In Capital Fight

As the BJP surges ahead of the AAP in the Delhi election's early counting trends, a stunning picture emerges in South Delhi. Out of 15 Assembly segments in South Delhi, the BJP is leading in 11 and the AAP in four. These 15 seats include 10 Assembly segments in the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, and New Delhi, Greater Kailash, Malviya Nagar, RK Puram and Kasturba Nagar seats.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, AAP won 14 out of these 15 seats. The big AAP setback in south Delhi plays out against the backdrop of massive gains by the BJP in this capital contest. At 10 am, two hours into the counting, the BJP leads in 44 out of 70 seats. The AAP has fallen behind with leads in 25 seats.

Among the key constituencies the BJP is leading in is Kalkaji, where Chief Minister Atishi is AAP's candidate. She is up against former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and the Congress's Alka Lamba. The other key seat AAP has fallen behind in is Greater Kailash, a stronghold of Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj. Malviya Nagar, represented by AAP leader Somnath Bharati, appears to have swung towards the BJP this time.

New Delhi, where AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is contesting, is witnessing a see-saw fight. Mr Kejriwal, trailing in the earlier rounds, has now taken the lead. Another key candidate in south Delhi is former minister Kailash Gahlot in Bijwasan seat. Mr Gahlot, a key leader of the AAP, switched to the BJP last year, citing the unfulfilled promises of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

According to current trends, the BJP has gained over 30 seats as compared to its 2020 results. After being reduced to single digits in 2015 and 2020 elections, the Opposition party has come back strongly to make massive gains in the capital and now marches towards victory.