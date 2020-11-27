Delhi Chalo March Gets Overwhelming Response From Women

Massive participation of youth was also one of the main highlights of Delhi Chalo protest

Farmers' Delhi Chalo protest on Thursday saw an overwhelming response from women as they joined elderly farmers and youth to press the Centre to scrap three farm laws.

Stating that they were ready for a "do or die" battle against the union government, women owing allegiance to various farmers' outfits braved cold weather to set out for Delhi.

A number of them travelled on tractor trolleys carrying ration and other essentials to participate in the protest.

"We have brought with us enough stocks of ration, quilts, mattresses and other essentials. We are prepared for this "do or die" battle and will rest only when the Modi government rolls back the farm laws," a 68-year-old woman, who was travelling in a tractor with her family, said.

Near the Bathinda-Dabwali border, women under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugarhan) participated in a sit-in and shouted slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Ahead of the Delhi Chalo protest, women had led several campaigns in rural areas to seek support of people and create awareness among them about the so-called "black laws".

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugarhan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan has said around 25,000 women would participate in the protest march.

Massive participation of youth was also one of the main highlights of the Delhi Chalo protest. They led marches to force their way into Haryana despite tight security arrangements made by the Haryana police.

