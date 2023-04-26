Delhi Cab Driver Sexually Assaulted 6-Year-Old Girl For 1 Year, Arrested: Cops

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (Representational)

A 30-year-old cab driver was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl while ferrying her to school, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East Rajesh Deo. The police informed that the accused had been identified as Mohd Azhar.

According to the police, the accused has been arrested on the basis of a complaint registered by the victim's mother.

DCP Deo added, "The complainant reported that the accused driver engaged a cab for ferrying her six-year-old daughter to school."

"On Wednesday, the victim informed her mother that the driver of the cab has been touching her private parts inappropriately while ferrying her from school for about one year," added DCP.

The police stated that on the basis of the complaint of the victim's mother, an FIR has been registered under section 376 Indian Penal Code and 6 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act in Shaheen Bagh police station.

"On the basis of the complaint of the victim's mother, an FIR u/s 376 IPC and 6 POSCO Act has been registered in Shaheen Bagh police station," said DCP Deo.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)