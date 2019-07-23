Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Delayed For 3 Hours Due To 'Technical Glitch'

The flight from Hyderabad to Delhi was delayed due to a technical glitch after engine start. (File photo)

Domestic air carrier IndiGo on Tuesday said that one of its Delhi-bound flights was delayed for three hours due to a technical glitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad.

"An IndiGo flight 6E-2513 operating from Hyderabad to Delhi was delayed due to a technical glitch after engine start. Consequently, the aircraft was held at Hyderabad airport for inspection by IndiGo's technical team," officials said in a press release.

Subsequently, as many as 156 passengers were shifted to another flight later, it added.

