"No Fake Voter...": What Poll Body Told AAP Chief On His Claim Against BJP

A delegation of AAP leaders led by national convener Arvind Kejriwal met the Election Commission officials today and raised three points, including the alleged manipulation of the voter lists, ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly election.

"We told the Election Commission how in the New Delhi assembly constituency, each BJP MP has given applications for 30 to 40 names to be included in the voter roll," Mr Kejriwal told media after meeting the poll panel officials.

"The Election Commission assured us that not a single fake voter will be allowed. There will be a deep inquiry about each vote and action, if needed, will be taken," he said.

The AAP has been accusing the BJP of transferring votes from across the country to the New Delhi assembly constituency using the addresses of MPs and ministers who live in the New Delhi constituency.

The BJP has dismissed the allegations. Speaking to NDTV, Union Minister Hardeep Puri termed it a "laughable matter".

Yesterday, Mr Kejriwal wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner regarding the alleged irregularities in the voter lists. "I write to you with grave concern regarding the repeated attempts by members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to manipulate the voter lists in the New Delhi Assembly constituency in a systematic effort to subvert the integrity of the upcoming election".

Drawing a parallel with past incidents of "booth capturing at gunpoint", the former Delhi Chief Minister said, "What is happening in Delhi today is a stark reminder of the days when India used to witness rampant booth capturing at gunpoint. Had BJP's attempt to fraudulently delete 5,500 genuine votes (5.5 per cent of total voters) and add 13,000 fake votes (13 per cent of existing total voters) succeeded, the New Delhi constituency would have been permanently altered by a staggering 18 per cent votes."

While speaking to reporters after meeting the Election Commission officials, the AAP chief informed the poll panel has allowed the transfer of the vote of the party's Patparganj candidate Awadh Ojha from Greater Noida to Delhi.

"He will be able to file the nomination papers now. I want to thank the Election Commission for this.

Mr Ojha's candidature depended on the transfer of his vote to Delhi so that he could file the nomination papers.

The third point raised by the delegation, Mr Kejriwal said, was the alleged distribution of bedsheets, shoes, jackets and money by the BJP candidates.

"We were told the local district magistrate (DM) has denied these accusations. The bedsheets were distributed in full public view. If the DM can't see it, it proves his involvement and we have demanded the DM should be suspended," the AAP convener said.

"The Election Commission has assured us that it will probe the matter," he added.

The Model Code of Conduct - a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission for candidates and political parties for free and fair elections - was implemented in the national on January 7, the day the poll schedule was announced.

Voting for Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies will take place on February 5. Results will be declared on February 8.