Threats Received To 2 Air India Flights To London From Delhi Tomorrow

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has received a threat call regarding two Air India flights, scheduled to take off for London tomorrow. According to the police, the call was made by the banned pro-Khalistan outfit, Sikhs For Justice, which threatened that it will not let the flights land in Britain's capital.

"We have received a threat regarding two Air India flights, scheduled on November 5," Rajiv Ranjan, a senior Delhi Police officer, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The security at the airport has been enhanced, he said.

"We have increased the security level. Airport is a sensitive place by default. We are coordinating this matter," he added.

Sikhs For Justice is a US-based pro-Khalistan, separatist group founded by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. It was banned by the Centre under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2019.