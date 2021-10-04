Defence Ministry's New Website For Republic Day Celebrations Next Year

The website will be official source for all content related to Republic Day celebrations (File)

The defence ministry has come out with a website Monday to chronicle the events leading up to the Republic Day celebrations in 2022 that will coincide with "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

The website - indianrdc.mod.gov.in - was launched by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.

"Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" is an initiative by the government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India's Independence.

"To showcase the Republic Day celebrations of the year 2022, which will mark the 75th year of Independence - Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Ministry of Defence has created a new website: "http://www.indianrdc.mod.gov.in," the ministry said in a statement.

"It was formally launched by Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar in New Delhi on October 04, 2021, as a platform that connects Indians all over the world and celebrates India's Republic Day," it added.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Kumar said various activities related to the Republic Day celebrations are happening throughout the country and the website will be very useful in hosting these build-up events.

The ministry said the website will be a single-point official source for all the content related to the Republic Day celebrations.

The website has features like a special e-book, blogs on the Indian freedom movement and war memorials, it said.

