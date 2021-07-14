Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal's "Stress Eating" Order, Because IPO Today

"Just ordered a triple breakfast @zomato. Stress eating," Deepinder Goyal tweeted.

As Zomato's IPO opened today, the huge buzz and anticipation reflected in tweets by Deepinder Goyal, the founder of the food delivery app.

"Just ordered a triple breakfast @zomato. Stress eating," tweeted Mr Goyal, whose startup is the first food delivery company to pursue a public listing in India.

That was an hour after his first tweet - no words with just a smiley.

Zomato's ₹ 9,375 crore initial public offering (IPO) will be open for three days. The restaurant aggregator and food delivery company has priced its IPO at ₹ 72-76 per share.

Reactions poured in after Mr Goyal's tweets. The company's food delivery head Rahul Ganjoo seconded his feeling.

Many in the corporate world showered wishes and praise.

"Make it large Deepi ! Best wishes for superb listing. Rooting for you man," posted PayTM founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

"All the best. My stress eating is aided by Zomato. Help with a share handout to special customers like me who share your coping behavior, to ease my discomfort," wrote Monica Jasuja, Vice President, Product Management, Mobile Financial Solutions at Comviva.

"All the best Deep. And I order too much on Zomato.... Way too much!" - wrote Radhika Gupta, CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management Limited.

The Zomato IPO will be the second largest share sale after the ₹ 10,355 crore IPO from SBI Cards and Payment Services last year. It will also be the first Indian mega startup to go public.

The IPO will include an offer for sale of ₹ 375 crore by the promoter, Info Edge India.

Ahead of the IPO, Zomato raised ₹ 4,196.51 crore from 186 anchor investors.

Zomato was incorporated in 2008. Backed by China's Ant Group, it is one of the most prominent startups in the country today and has a presence in 24 countries overseas.