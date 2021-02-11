'India Realising Deen Dayal Upadhyay's Vision': PM Modi On Samarpan Diwas

PM Modi paid tribute to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to Deen Dayal Upadhyay on his death anniversary. PM Modi said the country is realising Deen Dayal Upadhyay's vision of building a self-reliant India. "Deen Dayal Upadhyay Ji's thoughts are equally relevant today and will continue to be so. In 1965, during the Indo-Pak war, India had to depend on foreign countries for weapons. Deen Dayal Ji had said at that time that we need to build an India that is self-reliant not just in agriculture, but also in defence and weaponry," PM Modi said. Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay was the co-founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of BJP. His death anniversary is observed as Samarpan Diwas.

Watch: PM Modi addresses BJP MPs on Samarpan Diwas, the death anniversary of Deen Dayal Upadhyay

"Today, the self-reliant India campaign is becoming the medium for building the future of the poor in villages, farmers, labourers and the middle class," PM Modi said, adding that the focus on the local economy is proof of how practical and comprehensive Deen Dayal Upadhyay's vision was. "...with the mantra of 'vocal for local', the country is realising his vision," the Prime Minister said.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, India has proved its self-reliance and the country had delivered vaccines to the whole world. "In this COVID-19 period, the country displayed the spirit of Antyodaya, and cared for our country's poor. With the power of self-reliance, the country has also proved the 'integral humanism philosophy' and delivered medicines to the whole world...," PM Modi added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, senior ministers and others paid tribute to Deen Dayal Upadhya on Samarpan Diwas. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay became the president of the Jana Sangh in December 1967. He had contested the Lok Sabha election and lost. He died on February 11, the following year.