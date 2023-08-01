'Decision For Poor': Lalu Yadav On High Court Order Over Bihar Caste Census

The caste survey in Bihar is slated to be carried out in two phases.

Reacting over the Patna High Court's judgement dismissing the petitions challenging the Bihar government's caste-based survey, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday said that this is not just a decision but a decision for the poor.

This comes after the Patna High Court on Tuesday dismissed all petitions challenging the conduct of a caste survey in Bihar by the state government.

"We welcome the decision of the High Court. This is not just a decision but a decision for the poor. This will open doors for them," the RJD chief said.

He further said that, "After their survey, their economic condition will be known and on that basis, Government will draft schemes for them and this opens doors to development. I thank the CM and Tejashwi Yadav, they worked hard."

The Bihar government launched the caste survey exercise on January 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, when asked about the next meeting of the Opposition alliance, RJD chief said "A meeting of I.N.D.I.A. will be held and we are going to participate in that too.

The first meeting of the Opposition parties was concluded in Bihar's Patna on June 23 after the initiation by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to unite the entire opposition, while the second such meeting was convened in Karnataka's Bengaluru and held by Congress on July 17 and 18.

The next meeting will be held in Maharashtra's Mumbai.

Earlier on Monday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth Rs 6 crore of many people linked to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav's family in the land for a job scam.

"ED has attached six immovable assets having a book value of Rs 6.02 crore belonging to Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti (daughter of Lalu Yadav), Vineet Yadav (husband of Hema Yadav who is the daughter of Lalu Yadav), Shiv Kumar Yadav (father-in-law of Hema Yadav)," the federal agency said in a statement.

The ED started an investigation under PMLA, 2002 based on FIR registered by the CBI against the Ex-Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and others.

Apart from this, a portion of two industrial plots, one plot each registered in the names of Vineet Yadav, husband of Hema Yadav and her father-in-law, situated in Ghaziabad have also been provisionally attached.

