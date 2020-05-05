Coronavirus - Dangerous To Fly Back Indians Without Tests: Kerala Chief Minister To PM Modi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it was dangerous to bring back Indians stranded abroad amid the coronavirus crisis without testing them as it could help the deadly virus spread.

"The people are being brought back without testing whether they have corona virus or not. This is very dangerous. There are 200 people in a flight. If one or two have the virus - this can be very dangerous for the country," the Chief Minister said.

"Unfortunate that internationally followed protocols are not being followed. Have written to PM that those being brought back should be tested before the travel," he added

Hundreds of thousands of Indians stranded abroad because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be brought back by air and by sea from Thursday in the world's largest evacuation mission.

More than 1,90,000 Indians have requested a flight home. Those taking the special flights will be charged around Rs 50,000 from Europe and Rs 1 lakh from the US.

Naval warships will also set out for Indians stuck in West Asia and the Maldives. This is the biggest exercise since national airline Air India flew back 1,70,000 during the first Gulf War.