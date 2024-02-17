Dangal Actor Suhani Bhatnagar, 19, Died Of Rare Inflammatory Disease Dermatomyositis: Family

she was diagnosed with the disease only ten days back.

Actor Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan-starrer wrestling drama 'Dangal', died in Delhi yesterday. Her family today revealed that she was suffering from Dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes skin rash and muscle weakness.

The 19-year-old was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences on February 7 and died on February 16 after medical complications.

The family said that the symptoms showed two months ago while she was diagnosed with the disease only ten days back.

"She developed a red spot on her hands about two months ago. We consulted with doctors in different hospitals but it couldn't be diagnosed, said Suhani's mother Puja Bhatnagar.

She was admitted to AIIMS after her health started deteriorating.

Suhani's father Sumit Bhatnagar said there was no improvement in her health and eventually her "lungs got damaged due to an infection and accumulation of excess fluid".

"She was put on the ventilator but there was no improvement," he said.

Her father claimed that there are only five to six people all over the world who have been diagnosed with the disease.

Dermatomyositis is a rare inflammatory disease marked by muscle weakness and a distinctive skin rash. It can also affect other organ systems such as the pulmonary, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal systems.

The cremation of Suhani Bhatnagar, who was a resident of Faridabad, took place at the Ajronda cremation ground.

She had appeared in the 2016 biographical drama about a wrestler who mentors his two daughters to success. Zaira Wasim played young Geeta while Bhatnagar portrayed the role of Babita. The grown-up versions of the characters were played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Aamir Khan played the role of their father, Mahavir Phogat.

Aamir Khan's production house also condoled her death: "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, 'Dangal' would have been incomplete without Suhani".

Suhani had taken a break from acting to complete her studies.