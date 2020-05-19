Warn People About Cyclone Amphan, Rahul Gandhi Asks Congress Workers In Bengal, Odisha

Rahul Gandhi asked Congress workers to help take people to safer places. (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked Congress workers in West Bengal and Odisha to warn people of the impending severe cyclonic storm Amphan and help them move to safer places.

"Cyclone Amphan is coming to the country amid the coronavirus crisis. I appeal to all Congress workers of West Bengal and Odisha to warn people of the impending danger and help take people to safer places. You should all be safe," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Super Cyclone Amphan, likely to make landfall in West Bengal tomorrow afternoon, has weakened into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, triggering heavy rain and gusts of wind in Odisha and rain in some parts of Bengal.

This is the second super cyclone over the Bay of Bengal in two decades.

It is expected to make landfall on the West Bengal coast tomorrow afternoon between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya island in Bangladesh.