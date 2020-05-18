''Cyclone Warning Cage No 2'' Hoisted At Rameswaram Port

Cyclone Amphan: Pamban port authorities have hoisted 'cyclone warning cage no. 2' at Pamban bridge

Pamban port authorities in Rameswaram have hoisted ‘cyclone warning cage no. 2' at Pamban bridge in view of Cyclone ‘Amphan'. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm will intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm.

"The very severe cyclonic storm 'AMPHAN' (pronounced as UM-PUN) over central parts of South Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past six hours, intensified into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm," a statement by the India Meteorological Department or IMD read.

The storm is likely to "further intensify" over the next six hours, it said, adding that the cyclone is "very likely to move north-northeastwards and move fast across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) during the afternoon or evening of May 20 (Wednesday)" as a "very severe cyclonic storm".

The effects of the fast advancing cyclonic storm already felt in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram, with around 50 boats damaged in thunderstorm and rainfall.



Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN' with Eye Pattern: 18th May 2020 (0730 to 0750 IST) pic.twitter.com/GAhQO3tGTz — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 18, 2020

The warnings by the weather department are divided into three categories. A "Yellow warning" or "Cyclone Alert" is issued at least 48 hours in advance of the expected commencement of adverse weather over the coastal areas. An "Orange Alert" or "Cyclone Warning" is issued at least 24 hours in advance of the expected commencement of adverse weather over the coastal areas.

The Office of the Special Relief Commissioner Odisha on Sunday said that concerned government departments and 12 coastal and adjoining districts have been alerted and advised to undertake required measures in the backdrop impending danger from Cyclone 'Amphan'.

