CWC Meet Live Updates: Congress Leaders To Review Poll Performance Today, Rahul Gandhi May Offer To Resign

The top leadership of the Congress will meet today to discuss to analyse the party dismal showing in the national election after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won over 350 seats in the 542 Lok Sabha constituencies that went to polls.

The Congress Working Committee, which includes general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh and the chief ministers of all Congress-ruled states - Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh - are expected to meet around 11 am.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has taken "100 per cent responsibility" for the defeat. Mr Gandhi had centred his election campaign around PM Modi, accusing him of corruption in the Rafale deal, unemployment and weak economy. He also ran "chowkidar chor hai" campaign against PM Modi. The meeting is being held a day after three state chiefs of the party sent their resignations to their boss who himself could not keep his traditional seat Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

