Curfew In Shillong, Internet Snapped After Violence On Independence Day

The curfew will be in place till August 17, said a state government order.

A total curfew has been imposed in Shillong and internet services have been shut down in the capital city of Meghalaya and several other parts of the state after stray incidence of violence marred Independence Day celebrations. The curfew will be in place till August 17, said a state government order.

A police vehicle of the Mawkynroh Police Outpost was set ablaze by unidentified men in Jaiaw locality in Shillong this afternoon. Police personnel aboard the vehicle, including the officer in-charge of the outpost, escaped the spot unhurt.

According to reports, the men seized the vehicle with weapons belonging to the police and took it for a ride before setting it on fire.

An uneasy calm has been witnessed in parts of Shillong after the death of former rebel leader Cherishstarfield Thangkhiew during a police raid at his home.

Thangkhiew's family has termed his death a "cold-blooded murder by the police".

Hundreds of people, wearing black and carrying blag flags, took part in his funeral procession today.

On Saturday, Meghalaya Chief minister Conrad Sangma had said that the state government would order a magisterial probe into the death of the former leader of the insurgent group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council.

Today despite being the Independence day, several were seen lining up the streets in Shillong with black flags, condemning the police and the state government over the death of Thangkhiew. Many were also seen standing on the terrace of their houses holding placards.

Incidents of stone pelting were also reported from parts of the city. Earlier on Saturday, stones were pelted at a police patrolling team's vehicle.

According to the police, they fired at Thangkhiew after he attacked them with a knife in an attempt to escape. house was raided on Thursday night based on evidence that he was involved in a blast at Laitumkhrah.

"When the police team tried to enter his (Thangkhiew's) house, he attacked the team with a knife in an attempt to escape. The police team exerting the right to defend fired a single round, which hit him," the police said in a statement.

The former rebel leader had surrendered in October 2018.