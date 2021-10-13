Landmark 1 Billion Covid Vaccine Dose To Be Administered Next Week: Sources

India's Covid vaccination drive began in January last year (File)

India will cross the landmark of one billion, or 100 crore, COVID-19 vaccine doses early next week, either on Monday or Tuesday, top Health Ministry sources have said.

Health Ministry sources said this would be a "great achievement".

Till this evening around 96.7 crore doses have been administered.

According to the CoWIN dashboard, around 30.25 lakh doses have been administered today, with more than 50 per cent of those (around 16.8 lakh) being the second dose.

So far around 73 per cent India's 18+ population had received at least one dose, sources said.

Around 30 per cent have been given both doses.

Vaccine availability - which earlier this year was a contentious issue and saw states clash with the centre over inadequate supplies - has largely stabilised as new manufacturing facilities come online.

The Serum Institute has told the centre it will provide 22 crore doses (of Covishield) this month.

Sources said Bharat Biotech is expected to provide six crore Covaxin doses, and an equal number of Zydus Cadila's three-dose DNA vaccine - ZyCoV-D - is also expected.

Sources also said a second committee of experts would approach the national drug regulator, the DCGI, for emergency approval of a Covid vaccine for children. The sources said any delay in approving vaccines for kids was because the government wanted to be sure it is safe and effective.

This comes a day after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin received SEC clearance for use on children between the ages of two and 18. Final clearance from the DCGI is expected soon, sources said.

On the subject of emergency use approval for Covaxin from the World Health Organization - something that has been pending since additional data was requested and submitted late last month - sources said a decision is expected shortly.

WHO has said a "final decision" would be taken in a week's time.

Finally, with the festive season around the corner in many parts of the country, experts have raised fears of a spike in cases similar to that seen this time last year.

Health ministry sources said today that SOPs had already been issued - including re-emphasis on standard rules like wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

