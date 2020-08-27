COVID-19: Rights Body Writes To States, Seeks Details On Medical Practices

"NHRC writes to DGs/IGs Prison of each State/UTs to apprise the Commission about medical infrastructure and best practices followed in connection with Covid-19 pandemic to tackle the situation," NHRC India tweeted.

India's coronavirus tally crossed 33-lakh mark on Thursday.

National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) has written to State and Union Territories seeking information about the medical infrastructure and best practices followed in the view of COVID-19 pandemic to tackle the situation.

The Commission wrote letters to Director General and Inspector General of prisons of each State and Union Territory.

After 75,760 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally crossed 33-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

With 1,023 new deaths, the number of deaths has reached 60,472 deaths.

The COVID-19 case tally in the country climbed to 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated. 
 

