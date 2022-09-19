Covid-19 Updates: India Logs 5,664 Cases, 35 Virus-Related Deaths In 24 Hours

With 5,664 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,45,34,188, while the active cases increased to 47,922, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The death count climbed to 5,28,337 with 35 fatalities which includes 21 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.
