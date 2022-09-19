Covid-19 Updates: India Logs 5,664 Cases, 35 Virus-Related Deaths In 24 Hours

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections. (File photo)

With 5,664 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,45,34,188, while the active cases increased to 47,922, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death count climbed to 5,28,337 with 35 fatalities which includes 21 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the LIVE updates on Covid-19:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Sep 19, 2022 09:17 (IST) Thane logs 75 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 75 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 7,44,455, a health official said on Monday. With the addition of the latest numbers on Sunday, there are currently 749 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

No death was reported on Sunday and the COVID-19 fatality toll in Thane stood at 11,958, he said.