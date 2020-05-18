Delhi Cops Help Senior Citizen Perform Wife's Last Rites Amid Lockdown

Policemen made all the arrangements and performed the cremation of the woman (Representational)

Personnel of the Delhi Police on Monday helped a senior citizen in performing the last rites of his 62-year-old wife by lending shoulder to the bier and carrying the body to the cremation ground amid the ongoing COVID-19-induced lockdown, officials said.

Jaspal Singh (66) along with his wife and 26-year-old mentally challenged son are residents of Lakhpat Colony in Meethapur Extension. Last night, the woman slept after having dinner but did not wake up this morning, they said.

Mr Singh came to Jaitpur Police Station in southeast Delhi and informed SHO Anand Swaroop about his wife's demise, who had been ill since November 2019.

"He hailed from Amritsar in Punjab and with no relatives in Delhi. As he could not make arrangements for the last rites alone, he sought help from police," said RP Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

Swaroop deputed Constable Rahul, Ravikant, Parveen, Sunil and Dharameder to help Mr Singh.

The five policemen accompanied Mr Singh to his residence and made all the arrangements and performed the cremation of the woman after which they dropped Singh to his residence, he said.

