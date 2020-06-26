Born With One Hand, 10-Year-Old Girl Stitches Masks For Students

A determined Sindhuri, at the sewing machine, stitching masks

A 10-year-old girl from Karnataka has inspired many with her act of courage and compassion amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sindhuri, a Class 6 student from Udupi district, was born without one hand but that did not stop her from stitching masks to be distributed among school children.

"It was the target of the scout and guide wings of the school to distribute one lakh masks to the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) students. I stitched 15 masks. Initially, I was hesitant to stitch with one hand but my mother supported me," Sndhuri told news agency ANI, beaming with pride.

The masks were distributed among Class 12 students who were appearing for exams this morning, according to the ANI report.

Masks are mandatory for all as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Sindhuri is described by her teachers as a keen student and a fast learner. She is part of the scout and guide group of her school, Mount Rosary English Medium.

The pandemic and the lockdown have brought out the best in many youngsters across the country. They are supporting the local community in unique ways. Some have engaged themselves in making masks at home while many others have donated their savings for coronavirus.

In April, a 17-year-old differently-abled boy, suffering from a fatal disease, donated Rs 2 lakh that he had received as prize money for winning two national awards to the PM-CARES fund for relief work in the fight against COVID-19. Hridayeshwar Singh Bhati is the youngest patent holder in India with seven inventions including three patents to his name.

Earlier this week, a Delhi student designed and made face shields using 3D printers at home. Zareb Vardhan, a Class 10 student, transformed his study into a face shield production room. He has handed over 100 face shields to Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastav on Monday.