Court Asks UP To Respond To Plea Challenging New Law Against CAA Protests

The Allahabad High Court refused to stay the operation of the new law

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file its response to a petition challenging the constitutional validity of the recently promulgated Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Properties Act.

A bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Samit Gopal passed the order while hearing the petition filed by advocate Shashank Tripathi.

In the petition it is alleged that the ordinance is a "mischief" played on the Constitution.

The court has sought the state government's reply by March 25 and fixed March 27 as the next date of hearing.

Directing the state government to file the reply in the matter, the court refused to stay the operation of the Act.

The ordinance provides for the constitution of quasi-judicial bodies to assess the damages to public and private properties caused during public protests and to recover the same from the protesters.

The Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Properties Act was promulgated on March 15 after the high court came down on the state administration for putting up banners in public places displaying the names, photographs and addresses of persons accused of committing violence during anti-CAA protests.

The Act will allow the state authorities to recover losses to public and private property caused during riots, demonstrations, political processions and illegal agitations.

According to the petitioner, the law is an attempt to give post-facto validity to the recovery notices issued by adjudicating authorities to anti-CAA protesters.