Woman In Quarantine Centre In Odisha Delivers Baby

The woman along with her baby were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital after she gave birth.

A 28-year old woman, who was lodged in a COVID quarantine centre in Odishas Ganjam district after her return from Surat in Gujarat, gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday, officials said.

The woman and her husband have been lodged in the institutional quarantine centre set up at a High School at Mardhakote in Beguniapada block of the district since their arrival in the state on May 6, an official said.

Before doctors and paramedical staff reached the quarantine centre, ASHA and Anganawadi workers who were on duty in the facility helped in normal and smooth delivery, he said.

The woman along with her baby were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital after she gave birth to the baby, said Beguniapada Block Development Officer (BDO), B Pradhan.

The condition of both the mother and child was good, he said.

The woman along with her husband was under quarantine since May 6, after they returned from Surat by a special Shramik Express train.

Since she was placed under quarantine, the doctors from CHC Kodala were regularly examining her health. The woman, however, did not tell them the expected date of delivery.

The BDO said in the morning hours on Tuesday, the doctors had also checked her health. The woman did not show any symptom of giving birth then, but developed labour pain before 30 minutes of delivery, he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)