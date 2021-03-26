Over 59,000 New Covid Cases India's Biggest 1-Day Spike Since Mid-October

India saw a huge spike of 59,118 fresh coronavirus cases, the government data showed this morning, taking the country's tally to 1,18,46,652 total infections.

The surge in infections over the last two weeks in India has been the highest in the last few months with the centre reminding people to stick to Covid protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

The fresh spike in cases in the last 24 hours is the highest since October 18 when 61,871 infections were recorded. Active cases have yet again crossed the four lakh-mark; 25,874 active cases in the last 24 hours took the tally to 4,21,066.

Maharashtra on Thursday logged 35,992 new infections to post a new high; the state has recorded the highest number of cases in the country so far - 26,00,833.

Punjab (2,661), Karnataka (2,523), Chhattisgarh (2,419) and Kerala (1,989) are the other states that recorded the biggest single-day spike in the last 24 hours.

