Will Fix Shortage, 5 More Firms To Make Anti-Black Fungus Drug: Centre

Coronavirus: Black fungus or mucormycosis infection in COVID-19 patients have been reported

Five more companies in India have been allowed to make drugs to treat black fungus or mucormycosis, the government said today. Any shortage of medicines to treat the opportunistic fungal infection that's affecting some COVID-19 patients in several states will be resolved soon, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted today.

"Black fungus (mucormycosis) curing drug Amphotericin B's shortage will be resolved soon! Within three days, 5 more Pharma companies have got New Drug Approval for producing it in India, in addition to the existing 6 pharma companies," Mr Mandaviya tweeted.

"The existing pharma companies have already started ramping up the production.

Indian Companies have also placed orders for importing 6 lakh vials of Amphotericin B. We are leaving no stone unturned to smoothen the situation," the minister tweeted.

Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) curing drug #AmphotericinB 's shortage will be resolved soon!



Within three days, 5 more Pharma companies have got New Drug Approval for producing it in India, in addition to the existing 6 pharma companies. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/hm9KiZgxr4 — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) May 20, 2021

Some doctors say the high use of steroids to combat the coronavirus has caused the black fungus explosion. In some cases, eyes and upper jaws are removed by surgeons to stop the spread of the infection.

Social media has been flooded with requests from relatives of people suffering from black fungus pleading for help to find medicines. Rajasthan and Telangana are among states that have declared black fungus epidemics. Maharashtra alone has reported more than 2,000 cases.

Black fungus is caused by organisms called mucormycetes, which can enter the body through breathing or skin injuries. These are naturally present in soil and decaying organic matter, but once inside humans, they can infect air pockets behind the forehead, nose, cheekbones and between the eyes and teeth.

Some doctors say there has been panic use of steroids to combat Covid, which has helped the spread of black fungus. Coronavirus patients with diabetes and a weakened immune system are particularly prone to black fungus.

With inputs from AFP