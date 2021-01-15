Coronavirus Vaccine: Who Should, And Should Not Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Serum Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin have been cleared by the drug regulator. (File)

Ahead of the launch of Covid vaccination on Saturday, the Centre has circulated a factsheet with information on the two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. Around 30 crore people will be vaccinated in the next few months during the nationwide drive.

The factsheet, in a letter sent by Dr Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary of Health Ministry, includes specific guidelines on who should and should not get the COVID-19 vaccine -- contraindications (due to which the vaccine is to be withheld to certain categories) and adverse events that may happen after vaccination.

Both vaccines cleared by the country's drug regulator -- Serum Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin -- are two-dose vaccines which have to be administered at a 28-day gap.

Vaccination factsheet:

Only those who are above the age of 18 years will be eligible to take the vaccine, says the letter sent by Health Ministry to all the states/union territories.

If required, COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines should be separated by an interval of at least 14 days, the ministry said.

Guidelines on contraindications:

The vaccine cannot be administered to people who belong to any of these categories:

People with a history of an allergic reaction to a previous dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

People who show an immediate or delayed onset of an allergic reaction to vaccines or injectable therapies, pharmaceutical products, and food items.

Women who are pregnant or not sure of their pregnancy and lactating mothers should not receive the vaccine, the advisory says.

There is also a strict protocol for people who contracted the virus -- Vaccination will have to be deferred for four to eight weeks after recovery of patients with active Covid symptoms, those who have been given plasma therapy, and those who are unwell and hospitalised for any other reason.

Conditions not contraindicated for vaccines:

A person with a past history of SARS-CoV2 infection or and or RT-PCR positive illness.

History of chronic diseases and comorbidities (cardiac, neurological, pulmonary, metabolic, renal, malignancies).

Immuno-deficiency, HIV, patients on immunosuppression due to any condition (response to the Covid vaccine may be less in these individuals.)

Special precautions: