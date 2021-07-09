Vaccination Shortfall: India's 5 Best And Worst States

India's total vaccination coverage has crossed 36 crore, the Health Ministry said today

Kerala and Delhi have the least number of shortfall in COVID-19 vaccination while Bihar, Rajasthan and West Bengal have the highest inoculation shortfall, according to an analysis of publicly available data. The shortfall in a state is calculated as a percentage of its population.

Kerala and Delhi have a vaccination target shortfall of 22 per cent, while Bihar falls short by 71 per cent, and Rajasthan and Bengal by 66 per cent.

The country's overall vaccination shortfall is 54 per cent. Some of the biggest state with a combined population of over 59 crore have the worst record in their daily vaccination.

Though Kerala and Delhi stand out as the states with the best vaccination record, they are long way from reaching the target rate of vaccinating 60 per cent of the population by December.

Punjab has a vaccination shortfall of 26 per cent, Karnataka 30 per cent and Gujarat 37 per cent. These three states along with Kerala and Delhi are among the top five where vaccination shortfall is not high as a percentage of their population.

Uttar Pradesh has a vaccination shortfall of 64 per cent and Jharkhand is behind by 62 per cent, making these two among the five states that has the highest vaccination shortfall.

The country's overall vaccination shortfall is 54 per cent.

The country's total vaccination coverage has crossed 36 crore, the Health Ministry said today. Over 11 crore doses have been administered to people in the 18-44 age group, it said.

Over 40 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

The pace of vaccination needs to be speed up as more and more coronavirus variants continue to be reported from across the world, experts have said. The Delta variant, first detected in India, is among highly infectious strains that has raised alarm across nations.