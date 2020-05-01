Trinamool, BJP Clash Over Ration Supplies In Bengal Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Lakhs of people were left without access to food, shelter or income by the sudden lockdown.

The BJP held demonstrations for several hours at Ranaghat in Nadia district of West Bengal on Friday against over an alleged attempt to "steal" a truckload of rice sent by the centre and pass off the food grain as state relief.

The BJP protest came a day after two people were arrested at Telipara in Jalpaiguri district after sacks of rice and flour were found stacked inside a BJP office decorated with portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Trinamool Congress and the BJP have been clashing over ration supplies across the state for weeks. The BJP claims Trinamool leaders were cornering relief food-grain that should be distributed via the ration shops system and were doling out the rice and flour personally.

The Trinamool accused the BJP leaders of cornering supplies for distribution under the BJP banner.

In Ranaghat, a truckload of gunny bags containing rice were unloaded at a rice mill. The gunny bags were stamped and indicated that the rice was being supplied by the centre to the state.

Inside the rice mill, several such empty sacks were found and mounds of rice and the BJP claimed central supplies were being repacked into a different set of bags to be passed off as state relief. The owner of the rice mill could not give satisfactory answers where he bought the rice from and how the rice was packed in central government gunny bags.

The block development officer was called to sort out the dispute. He could not and left saying the matter would be referred to senior officers to decide.

In Jalpaiguri, 21,000 kg of rice and 3,900 kg of wheat flour were seized from the BJP office at Telipara. The two people who ran the local ration shop said they had used the BJP office only as a store as their shop was too small to stock huge supplies coming in from the state. The BJP office was only an out of use election office, they reportedly claimed. But they were arrested.