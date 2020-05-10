Trains Resume On Tuesday, Face Shields For Passengers

The centre has started to ease the lockdown, which is due to lift on May 17 (File)

One of the world's largest train networks will "gradually" restart operations from Tuesday as the country eases its coronavirus lockdown, as the number of cases cross 60,000 with more than 2,000 deaths.

Some 30 train journeys - 15 pairs of return trips - will run from Delhi to other cities including Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai, the railways said today.

"Indian Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from 12th May, 2020... Thereafter, Indian Railways shall start more special services on new routes," the Railway Ministry said in a statement.

"It will be mandatory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train."

The vast train network, which had carried more than 20 million passengers daily, was halted in late March as the centre imposed a strict lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus.

A limited number of services have been operating in recent days to help stranded poor, rural migrant workers who lost their jobs in the lockdown to return to their villages.

The centre has started to ease the lockdown, which is due to lift on May 17, but interstate public transport and domestic and international flights had so far remain grounded.

The authorities on Sunday reported 62,939 cases with 2,109 deaths, with recent days having seen record jumps.