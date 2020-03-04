All About Thermal Screening At Airports For Coronavirus: 5-Point Explainer

Thermal screening is a process of detecting radiation. The amount of radiation emitted by an object increases with temperature; therefore, thermography allows one to see variations in temperature. It someone has a fever, thermal screening will allow to detect them and they can further be tested for coronavirus.

At airports, protective gears like surgical masks and gloves are being provided to crew members and passengers. There are multiple hand sanitising points at terminals. On international flights, boarding of passengers for the next flight should begin only after thermal scanning and immigration clearance is completed of disembarking passengers, aviation body DGCA said. In case any passenger is suspected to be infected, the disinfection process must be carried out on that plane.

All passengers of international flights will have to undergo thermal screening, and not just from the 12 countries listed earlier, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan announced today. Thermal sensors have been installed at 21 airports across the country.

Cities in India that are screening passengers are New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi apart from 14 other airports which were added later.