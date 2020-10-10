Pune's Teen Covid Warrior Gets Patent For Radiation-Based Sanitisation Box

Pune's Aditya Pachpande, 14, has made a UVC radiation-based Suraksha Box to sanitise everyday items.

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, a 14-year-old from Maharasthra's Pune has not only developed an ultraviolet-C radiation-based sanitisation box but is also distributing it to the needy for free. The Suraksha Box does not use any chemicals to disinfect fruits and vegetables.

Aditya Pachpande's innovation, which he built after seeing his mother struggle with disinfecting fruits and vegetables, has received a patent from the central government. The Suraksha Box has also earned a recommendation from the country's only mechanical engineering research institute, CSIR-CMERI.

"I was inspired by Albert Einstein's famous words 'In the midst of every crisis lies great opportunity'," Aditya told NDTV while talking about his do-it-yourself machine fit for small businesses, homes and individual needs.

The box uses Ultraviolet-C radiation, or UVC, which is a known disinfectant for air, water, and nonporous surfaces. According to the US Food and Drug Association, UVC effectively destroy SARS-Coronavirus, and many have a similar nullifying effect on the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19.

The young student, innovator, entrepreneur, and now a Covid Warrior, is distributing the Suraksha Box to the needy, vegetable vendors, in salons and schools to check the spread of novel coronavirus which has infected almost 70 lakh people in India, of whom 15 lakh are in his home state Maharashtra.

The Suraksha Box was first launched by Aditya's company NextGenInnov8 at the World Student Innovation Summit on October 2 and immediately garnered widespread interest.

Aditya launched "Mission 15.1k" to donate 15,100 COVID-19 Suraksha Boxes to the poor and needy at the summit, which marked Mahatama Gandhi's 151st birthday.

"Our plan is to start a non-profit social venture and the first target is to donate 15,100 COVID-19 Suraksha Boxes to those in need as an homage to Gandhiji in the 151st year of his birth," said Aditya, who started raising funds on his own and has recently received backing from an organisation.

"We appeal to everyone to everyone to join Mission 15.1k," said Aditya, who believes that every child has the potential to come up with unique solutions to the world's problems.

Winner of multiple awards and the youngest ever student to complete three summer academy courses at the prestigious Harvard institute, Aditya has given keynote addresses at several international summits on education and innovation.

As the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, the 14-year-old is an inspiration to many.