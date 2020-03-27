Gap In Monitoring International Passengers: Centre To States On COVID-19

India coronavirus shutdown: Airports across the country have been screening passengers

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has told state governments that more than 15 lakh international travellers came to India over the last two months, but there appears to be a gap in monitoring, which could impact the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Mr Gauba, the seniormost bureaucrat in the government, has written in a letter to states that there is a "gap between the actual monitoring for COVID-19 and the total arrivals".

He stressed that "concerted and sustained action" must be taken urgently to ensure that passengers not in the radar are placed under surveillance immediately. The states and Union Territories have been asked to involve district authorities to ensure tracking.

In the letter addressed to chief secretaries, Mr Gauba said such a gap in monitoring of international passengers may seriously jeopardise the efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, given that many amongst the persons who have tested positive for the virus so far in India have a history of international travel.

"I have been informed that up to March 23, cumulatively, the Bureau of Immigration has shared details of more than 15 lakh incoming international passengers with states and Union Territories for monitoring COVID-19. However, there appears to be a gap between the number of international passengers who need to be monitored by states and UTs and the actual number of passengers being monitored," the letter says.

"This may seriously jeopardise our efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, given that many among people who have tested positive so far in India have a history of international travel. It is important that they are put under close surveillance to prevent the spread of the epidemic," Mr Gauba said.

He added: "I understand that the ministry of health and family welfare has repeatedly emphasized this and requested the states and UTs to take immediate steps in this regard."

India has more than 700 coronavirus cases and 17 have died. Technically called the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 or SARS-CoV-2, this novel coronavirus causes the COVID-19 disease. A novel virus is one that has not been previously identified in humans.