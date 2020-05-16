Punjab Curfew Ends On Monday, Lockdown Stays Till May 31: Chief Minister

Coronavirus lockdown: Punjab will end curfew on May 18 but the lockdown will remain till May 31

Punjab will remove curfew on Monday, but the lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic will remain till May 31, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said in a statement today.

The state that was among the first to extend the lockdown till May 31 is likely to ease restrictions in areas outside containment zones with limited public transport. But schools and other educational institutions will remain closed, the Chief Minister said.

"I will allow opening of maximum shops and small businesses from May 18," he said.

The full details of what services or commercial establishments will be allowed to open will come on Monday, he added.

Amarinder Singh said the Punjab government has also asked the centre to allow some easing in restrictions.

The Punjab government has said it will soon achieve the target of procuring 135 lakh tonnes of wheat in the ongoing rabi crop season.

The Chief Minister said he has directed the police to crack down on liquor smuggling in a bid to prevent revenue loss.