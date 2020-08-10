Over 22 Lakh Coronavirus Cases In India So Far, 44,386 Deaths

India's coronavirus tally crossed 22 lakh cases this morning with over 62,000 new patients recorded in the last 24 hours, the government said today, adding that more than 44 thousand deaths linked to the highly contagious illness have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

Over 15.3 lakh Covid patients in the country have recovered so far, the Union Health Ministry said today. The recovery rate stood at 69.33 per cent this morning.

This is the fourth consecutive day that India has recorded more than 60,000 fresh infections in a day. More than 2 lakh cases have been recorded since Thursday (August 6) when the country's coronavirus cases passed 20 lakh, just three weeks after crossing the 10 lakh mark.