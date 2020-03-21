'Will Win This Fight' Against Coronavirus, Says BJP Leader Hema Malini

Hema Malini asks people to stay away from social gatherings amid coronavirus outbreak. (File)

Actor and BJP lawmaker Hema Malini urged people to take necessary precautions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and also asked everyone to follow the "Janata Curfew" on Sunday.

The 71-year-old shared a video on her social media talking about taking the required precautions and importance of staying at home during this pandemic.

"In every one hour wash your hands with soap, don't go out if it is not needed, stay away from social gatherings as meeting people could lead to its harmful effects. Spend time at home with your family and loved ones and also spread awareness about the same among people," she said.

"Our country has fought many troubles in the past and I have full belief that this time also we will win this fight against this virus," she added.

The BJP leader also encouraged the people of India to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal of "Janata Curfew" on March 22 and act as a responsible citizen.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister appealed to citizens to follow a curfew on March 22 in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak and said: "I am seeking one more support from every countrymen today. This is a public curfew. Janata curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow Janata curfew on this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm."