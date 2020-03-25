Coronavirus: Home-Delivery Of Ration In Srinagar To Begin From March 28

More than 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India. (Representational)

Home delivery of monthly rations to 1.60 lakh households in Srinagar city will start on March 28 to ensure that the residents of the 12.5 lakh-strong Srinagar city stay indoors.

Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary, District Magistrate Srinagar, said under strict safety protocol, departments of public distribution, agriculture, police, magistrates, Srinagar municipal Corporation and road transport corporation will start home delivery of rations to 1.6 lakh families from March 28.

The decision has been taken to ensure that residents of Srinagar city remain indoors for 21 days to break the COVID-19 infection chain.

In a related development, the Srinagar District Magistrate made another fervent appeal to citizens to remain indoors.

The DM said the number of COVID-19 positive cases is probably more than those who have so far tested positive for the virus.

