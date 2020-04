'Increase In COVID-19 Cases Linear, Not Exponential', Says Government

Coronavirus Cases India: Number of COVID-19 cases has crossed 21,300 the government has said

The increase in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the country is "more or less linear, not exponential", the government said this evening, adding to data released this morning that showed 1,409 new cases and 41 deaths had been reported over the past 24 hours. "In this period, we are more or less where we were a month ago. Situation hasn't dipped much. 4 to 4.5 per cent of people are testing positive," a senior Health Ministry official said.

The government also said that the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in India had risen to nearly 20 per cent, with 4,258 people being discharged after receiving treatment. The rate, which is the number of people to have recovered from the infection as a percentage of the total number of cases, has been increasing since last week, when it was 9.99 per cent.

In more good news today, the government noted that no new cases had been reported from 78 districts across 23 states and union territories in the last 14 days; none have been reported in 28 days from 12 of these districts.

Overall, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 21,393 with 681 deaths linked to the virus, the government said.

World 26,47,415 Cases 17,41,740 Active 7,21,298 Recovered 1,84,377 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 26,47,415 and 1,84,377 have died; 17,41,740 are active cases and 7,21,298 have recovered as on April 23, 2020 at 5:34 pm.