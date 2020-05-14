Rs 30,000 Crore Additional Emergency Credit Support For Farmers: Centre

The move will help three crore farmers, Nirmala Sitharaman said (File)

An additional Rs 30,000 crore will be released as emergency fund for farmers hit by the coronavirus crisis. The move will help three crore farmers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today, unveiling the second tranche of announcements that are a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus to boost a coronavirus-hit economy.

This will help small and marginal farmers in post-harvest Rabi crops, Nirmala Sitharaman said.

This is in addition to Rs 90,000 crore support provided by NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development), which gives credit for agricultural activities.

The government has also announced a Rs 2 lakh crore concessional credit boost to 2.5 crore farmers through kisan credit cards.

A special drive would be carried out to provide concessional credit to PM-Kisan beneficiaries through kisan credit cards, Ms Sitharaman said.

Fishermen and farmers in animal husbandry would also be included in the drive.