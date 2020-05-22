Alcohol Can Be Home-Delivered In Mumbai From Saturday By Liquor Shops

Liquor cannot be sold by these shops over-the-counter. (Representational)

Liquor can be home-delivered in Mumbai from tomorrow, but not in coronavirus containment zones, the city's civic body BMC ordered today, tweaking its rules for lockdown4.

A day after the Maharashtra government allowed online delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato to deliver liquor in the state except Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said barring containment zones - areas sealed off after a large number of virus cases -liquor shops in Mumbai will be allowed to deliver alcohol to customers' homes.

Only those with permits will be allowed to sell liquor in Mumbai, new BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal said in an order on Friday.

Liquor cannot be sold by these shops over-the-counter.

The shops can use e-commerce platforms for home-delivery of alcohol.

Liquor sale was completely banned in till now in Mumbai, which is the city worst-affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The country's financial capital has over 25,000 COVID-19 cases and 882 have died.

Maharashtra has over 44,000 virus cases, with more than 1,500 deaths.