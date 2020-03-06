Coronavirus Live Updates: Special Flights Between Iran, India For Evacuation

One more person tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of affected persons to 30.

Thirty people have tested positive for the coronavirus so far with the latest being a man from Ghaziabad with a recent travel history to Iran. The figure had taken a jump from Wednesday with a group of 14 Italian tourists testing positive for the virus. Meanwhile, Iran will operate special flights between Tehran and New Delhi for evacuating the passengers stranded due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. "From tomorrow, special flights will start between Iran and India for the stranded passengers. Over 2,000 Indians are stranded in Iran. We can send them back to India only after the proper approval of Indian authority," an official in the Iran Embassy said on Thursday.

The rising number of cases has pushed the Delhi government to shut the primary schools till March 31. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also postponed his next week's visit to Brussels, Belgium for the India-European Union summit.

Meanwhile, US lawmakers have passed an emergency $8.3 billion spending bill to combat the coronavirus as health workers boarded a cruise ship held off the coast of San Francisco to test sick passengers and crew.

Here are the LIVE updates on coronavirus:

Mar 06, 2020 07:00 (IST) Delhi government suspends biometric attendance system

The Delhi government has suspended the biometric attendance system in its offices, autonomous bodies, and municipal corporations. The Manipur government has also suspended the biometric attendance system.