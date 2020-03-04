Coronavirus Live Updates: Health Minister To Meet Delhi Officials Today

Coronavirus spreads through contact with droplets spread during coughing and sneezing, doctors say.

A third case of Coronavirus was confirmed in the country on Tuesday, the patient is an Italian tourist who is currently in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Six more people, who came in contact with a patient from Delhi, are suspected to have the virus. The initial patient in Delhi was one of the two other confirmed cases of infection over the last 48 hours. The second patient is a Bengaluru-based techie, who is now in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, schools in Noida have sent out advisories to parents suggesting that they not send their children to attend classes even in case of a mild cough or cold and saying they may declare holidays if the need arises amid coronavirus scare. PM Modi tweeted that he had an "extensive review with (a) number of ministries and state governments regarding preparedness levels". He said there was "no need to panic". The government has set up a task force to monitor the situation.

China on Wednesday reported 38 more deaths from the new coronavirus but a fall in fresh cases for a third consecutive day. The death toll in China is now 2,981, the National Health Commission said, with more than 80,200 people infected in total.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus outbreak:

Mar 04, 2020 09:27 (IST) Samples of all six people in Noida test negative

Samples of all six people in Noida taken on Tuesday for suspected coronavirus test negative, say officials.

Mar 04, 2020 09:11 (IST) Amazon employee in US tests positive for coronavirus

Online retailer Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday an employee in the United States tested positive for the coronavirus. "We're supporting the affected employee who is in quarantine," a company spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters.

Mar 04, 2020 08:47 (IST) Health Minister to meet Delhi government officials today

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will hold a meeting today with senior officials from the Delhi Government for management and preparedness amid Coronavirus outbreak.

Mar 04, 2020 08:45 (IST) World bank unveils $12 billion aid package to combat coronavirus

The World Bank unveiled a $12 billion aid package on Tuesday that will provide fast-track funds to help countries combat the coronavirus outbreak. "The goal is to provide fast, effective action that responds to country needs," World Bank President David Malpass told reporters.

He said it is critical to "recognize the extra burden on poor countries" least equipped in the struggle to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Mar 04, 2020 08:43 (IST) Coronavirus kills 3 more in Seattle

Three more deaths from the coronavirus were reported by Washington state on Tuesday as the nation's largest and only fatal outbreak of the respiratory disease reached beyond the Seattle area in what appeared to be the first known instance of coast-to-coast transmission.

The total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in the greater Seattle area rose to 27 on Tuesday, including nine deaths, up from 18 cases and six deaths tallied on Monday, the state Department of Health reported.