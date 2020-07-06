Coronavirus Live Updates: India Now Third Worst-Hit Nation In The World In COVID-19 Tally

India added a record number of coronavirus cases on Sunday at just under 25,000.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India has now taken the third spot in the list of nations worst hit by coronavirus. The country logged more than 6.9 lakh cases on Sunday evening, according to data from state governments, overtaking Russia, which had 6.8 lakh as per America's Johns Hopkins University (JHU). India is now preceded only by Brazil and the US. Brazil has over 15 lakh cases and the US has more than 28 lakh.

India added a record number of coronavirus cases on Sunday. In its daily morning update, the health ministry reported just under 25,000 cases and 613 deaths in 24 hours -- the biggest daily spike since the first case was detected in late January.

The surge, that took the number of deaths to 19,268, came as infections rose in the western and southern parts of the country amid heavy monsoon rains.

Approval for human clinical trials for two made-in-India COVID-19 vaccine candidates - COVAXIN and ZyCov-D - marks the "beginning of the end" for the novel coronavirus pandemic that has infected over 1.12 crore people worldwide and left more than 5.3 lakh dead, the government said on Sunday.

The Delhi government on Sunday instructed all health care facilities to carry out compulsory rapid antigen detection testing of patients with ILI symptoms, patients admitted with SARI and other high-risk individuals who visit their facilities.

Here are the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases In India Live Updates:

Jul 06, 2020 06:18 (IST) Coronavirus: It's Now In The Community: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's COVID-19 Alert For Guwahati

Assam is seeing a huge spike in COVID-19 cases, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday, sounding an alert for the people of Guwahati which has reported 2,700 cases in the past 10 days. The current coronavirus tally in Assam, which had registered its first case 96 days ago on March 31, stands at 11,001.

Jul 06, 2020 06:04 (IST) Telangana reports 1,590 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

Telangana on Sunday recorded 1,590 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths, according to the state government's Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.



The state''s coronavirus count has touched 23,902 including 12,703 cured/discharged and 295 deaths.



Presently, 10,904 COVID-19 patients are being treated in different hospitals of the state.

Jul 06, 2020 05:42 (IST) Bengal Records Highest Single-Day Spike With 895 Coronavirus Cases

With 895 cases, West Bengal has reported the highest spike in new coronavirus cases in 24 hours. There have been 21 deaths in the last 24 hours. State capital Kolkata too peaked at 244 new cases. On Saturday, the state had reported 743 new cases. Besides Kolkata, worst hit are north and south 24 Parganas district - large areas in these two districts are part of greater Kolkata. Read more With 895 cases, West Bengal has reported the highest spike in new coronavirus cases in 24 hours. There have been 21 deaths in the last 24 hours. State capital Kolkata too peaked at 244 new cases. On Saturday, the state had reported 743 new cases. Besides Kolkata, worst hit are north and south 24 Parganas district - large areas in these two districts are part of greater Kolkata. Read more here