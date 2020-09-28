Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Covid-19 Cases Cross 60 Lakh-Mark In India

More than 85,000 new Covid-19 cases were reported across India between Saturday and Sunday.

More than 85,000 new Covid-19 cases were reported across India between Saturday and Sunday, data released by health ministry said on Sunday. The new cases took country's caseload to over 60 lakh-mark.

Meanwhile, news agency Agence France Presse reported that global coronavirus deaths have crossed 1 million mark.

Here are the Live updates on Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases:

Sep 28, 2020 06:53 (IST) Coronavirus News: Delhi Reports Over 40 Covid-19 Deaths For Second Day

Delhi recorded more than 42 coronavirus deaths on Sunday. On Saturday, the national capital saw 46 deaths - highest in over a 100 days.



With this, the number of deaths in the national capital has gone up to 5,235.

"In the last 24 hours, 3,292 cases of the COVID-19 were reported, taking the total number of cases to 2,71,114," a statement issued Delhi government it said.



Sep 28, 2020 06:45 (IST) Global Coronavirus Deaths Cross 1 Million Mark: Report

News agency AFP has reported that global coronavirus deaths have crossed 1 million mark. "The pandemic has ravaged the global economy, inflamed geopolitical tensions and upended lives, from Indian slums and Brazil's jungles to America's biggest city New York," the AFP news report said. News agency AFP has reported that global coronavirus deaths have crossed 1 million mark. "The pandemic has ravaged the global economy, inflamed geopolitical tensions and upended lives, from Indian slums and Brazil's jungles to America's biggest city New York," the AFP news report said. Read