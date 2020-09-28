Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Covid-19 Cases Cross 60 Lakh-Mark In India

More than 85,000 new Covid-19 cases were reported across India between Saturday and Sunday, data released by health ministry said on Sunday. The new cases took country's caseload to over 60 lakh-mark.
Meanwhile, news agency Agence France Presse reported that global coronavirus deaths have crossed 1 million mark.
Coronavirus News: Delhi Reports Over 40 Covid-19 Deaths For Second Day
"In the last 24 hours, 3,292 cases of the COVID-19 were reported, taking the total number of cases to 2,71,114," a statement issued Delhi government it said.
Delhi recorded more than 42 coronavirus deaths on Sunday. On Saturday, the national capital saw 46 deaths - highest in over a 100 days.
With this, the number of deaths in the national capital has gone up to 5,235.
Global Coronavirus Deaths Cross 1 Million Mark: Report
News agency AFP has reported that global coronavirus deaths have crossed 1 million mark. "The pandemic has ravaged the global economy, inflamed geopolitical tensions and upended lives, from Indian slums and Brazil's jungles to America's biggest city New York," the AFP news report said. Read
Coronavirus News: Covid Cases Spike In Assam But Japanese Encephalitis Falls By 50 Per Cent
The number of coronavirus cases in Assam continue to increase but there is some good news for the northeastern state's beleaguered health officials - there has been a 50 per cent fall in the number of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) cases.
In 2019 the number of JE infections were 630, of which 154 patients died. This year only 318 have been infected so far and 51 have died. The fatality rate has fallen from 24 per cent to 16 per cent.
Japanese Encephalitis is a potentially fatal mosquito-borne disease that, in severe cases, can cause inflammation of the brain and leave the patient in a coma or with paralysis.
