Coronavirus India Live Updates: Kerala Reports 16,671 New Cases

Kerala reported 16,671 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths on Saturday.

Kerala reported 16,671 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths on Saturday, taking the infection count to 46,13,964 and the death count to 24,248.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state had tested 1,14,627 samples in the last 24 hours and there were 841 wards across 422 local self government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio above ten per cent.

Here are the LIVE updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases: