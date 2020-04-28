Lalu Yadav At Risk Of COVID-19 Infection, Give Him Parole: Party

Lalu Yadav is jailed for corruption in Jharkhand.

Lalu Yadav's party RJD has demanded his release from prison on parole, citing a coronavirus threat to the 71-year-old former Bihar Chief Minister at a hospital where he has been staying.

The RJD or Rashtriya Janata Dal says Lalu Yadav is in danger of contracting a COVID-19 infection after another patient in his ward and treated by the same doctor tested positive. The politician's doctor is being quarantined.

Lalu Yadav, jailed for corruption in Jharkhand, has spent a large part of his sentence at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

"Today, a patient who had been admitted in the medicine department for the past three weeks was found COVID-19 positive. He was under the unit of Dr Umesh Prasad. Significantly, Lalu Yadav is also being treated by the same unit and Dr Umesh Prasad is his treating physician. Though Lalu Yadav is admitted in the paying ward," said the hospital administration stated.

Since, the new COVID-19 patient had been in the unit for three weeks, all doctors and other staff were giving their samples, the hospital said. Lalu Yadav's doctor will be quarantined, it added.

The RJD questioned why the Jharkhand government was not releasing their leader despite the health worry.

"It's a deliberate attempt to put Lalu Yadav's life in jeopardy. Knowing his preexisting life threatening health conditions, the least the government could have done was releasing him on parole. We don't understand what's stopping the authorities from arriving at a decision," the RJD tweeted.

After being convicted in fodder scam cases, Lalu Yadav was sent to the Birsa Munda Central Jail in December 2017. He has been at the hospital since August 2018 for ailments related to the kidneys, heart and blood sugar.

