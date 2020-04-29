Kedarnath Temple Opens, Devotees Not Allowed Due To Lockdown

Kedarnath is opened to the public usually between the months of April and November

The Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand opened its gates today for the annual pilgrimage season, but no one will be allowed in for now amid the nationwide lockdown to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Around 20 people, including the temple's chief priest, were present when the gates to the mountain shrine for Lord Shiva, decorated with marigold flowers, were opened at 6.10 am. None of the usual crowds were seen at the flower-decked temple gates blazing against snow.

Ten quintals of flowers were used for the decorations, said officials. The elaborate tradition of opening the gates began around 3 am, in the presence of priests, temple officials and some security personnel.

The first prayer or “Rudrabhishek” was performed on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said temple officials.

The “darshan” or sighting of the deity and prayers will not be allowed because of the COVID-19 restrictions, the priests said.

Religious places and gatherings remain banned across the country because of the critical need to observe social distancing and other virus precautions.

Kedarnath is one of the Char Dhams or the circuit comprising four main annual Hindu pilgrimage sites – the others are Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. They draw thousands of devotees every year.

"Our tourism has impacted due to the lockdown, but our temples are opened. The portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri have already opened," the minister told news agency ANI.

Kedarnath is opened to the public usually between the months of April and November after a six-month gap because of extreme weather.