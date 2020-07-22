Journalist Interviews Donkeys To Drive Home Importance Of Wearing Masks

A journalist in Bihar has left the internet in splits with his interview of a pair of donkeys for being out on the road without a face mask on amid the coronavirus pandemic. The funny clip was shared widely across social media platforms, where he earned high praise for his novel, effective and light-hearted approach to spreading awareness about the importance of wearing a mask to safeguard oneself from the novel coronavirus, which has infected almost 12 lakh people in India till now.
The journalist starts his interview by questioning a pair of donkeys by the roadside on why they hadn't worn a mask in a public space. He then goes on to ask passersby to identify the animal that hadn't worn a face mask, slowly bringing them to the realization that anyone who doesn't wear a mask is a donkey, a fool.
His best quip was to an elderly man who tried covering his face with a 'gamchha', or scarf, on seeing the camera. "Uncle, you seem intelligent. You tried covering your face with a gamchha on seeing the camera. Do you need to protect yourself from the camera or the coronavirus?" he asked as the man responded: coronavirus.
According to Mayo Clinic, face masks may not be a fool-proof way to prevent getting COVID-19, but they can help slow the spread when used with other preventive measures, such as frequent hand-washing and social distancing.
A face mask protects the wearer's nose and mouth from contact with droplets, splashes and sprays that may contain germs, the Mayo Clinic states on its website.