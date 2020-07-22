Journalist Interviews Donkeys To Drive Home Importance Of Wearing Masks

The journalist asked a pair of donkeys why they hadn't worn a mask in a public space amid the pandemic.

A journalist in Bihar has left the internet in splits with his interview of a pair of donkeys for being out on the road without a face mask on amid the coronavirus pandemic. The funny clip was shared widely across social media platforms, where he earned high praise for his novel, effective and light-hearted approach to spreading awareness about the importance of wearing a mask to safeguard oneself from the novel coronavirus, which has infected almost 12 lakh people in India till now.

The journalist starts his interview by questioning a pair of donkeys by the roadside on why they hadn't worn a mask in a public space. He then goes on to ask passersby to identify the animal that hadn't worn a face mask, slowly bringing them to the realization that anyone who doesn't wear a mask is a donkey, a fool.

His best quip was to an elderly man who tried covering his face with a 'gamchha', or scarf, on seeing the camera. "Uncle, you seem intelligent. You tried covering your face with a gamchha on seeing the camera. Do you need to protect yourself from the camera or the coronavirus?" he asked as the man responded: coronavirus.

The journalist asked passersby to identify who all around them did not have a face mask on.

The interview was shared widely on Twitter, where user comments varied from "This Bihari rocks" to "Ooooooo.... This is hilarious!!! And the best to spreading the awareness ...". Some even tweeted saying the "innovative way to spread awareness" was also doing the rounds on WhastApp.

Haha this is master trolling! Very Daily Show-like! https://t.co/dxuhKWenqX — DesiRighteousFury (@RighteousDesi) July 21, 2020

According to Mayo Clinic, face masks may not be a fool-proof way to prevent getting COVID-19, but they can help slow the spread when used with other preventive measures, such as frequent hand-washing and social distancing.

A face mask protects the wearer's nose and mouth from contact with droplets, splashes and sprays that may contain germs, the Mayo Clinic states on its website.